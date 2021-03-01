Port St. Lucie police officer arrested, faces battery charge, after domestic disturbance with wife

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie officer faces a battery charge following a domestic disturbance with his wife Saturday evening, police said.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. at the home of Officer Nelson Ochoa, who was off-duty at the time.

Police said an argument between Ochoa and his wife, prompted his wife to enter and close a bathroom door.

Ochoa then broke the bathroom door open and continued yelling, according to investigators.

Police said Ochoa then grabbed the victim's phone, threw it on the ground and stomped on it. They said he also stomped on her foot.

As she attempted to leave the residence, police said Ochoa began "chest-bumping" the victim into the wall. His wife was able to escape the home and went to a neighbor's house to call police.

Officers said Ochoa denied any physical contact with the victim.

He was placed on administrative leave without pay and charged with battery, criminal mischief and obstructing justice.

Ochoa was hired by the Port St. Lucie Police Department in 2018.

