Port St. Lucie Police looking for missing 17-year-old runaway

Monica Magalhaes
9:51 PM, Apr 3, 2018
3 hours ago
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing, endangered 17-year-old runaway. 

Jessica Love Carswell was last seen Sunday at approximately 3 p.m., when she left her residence in Port St. Lucie.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information concerning Jessica's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jarrett at 772-871-5052 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.

