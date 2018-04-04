Port St. Lucie Police looking for missing 17-year-old runaway

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie police are searching for a missing, endangered 17-year-old runaway.

Jessica Love Carswell was last seen Sunday at approximately 3 p.m., when she left her residence in Port St. Lucie.

She is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Jessica's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jarrett at 772-871-5052 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.