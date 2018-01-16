Port St. Lucie police investigate Snapchat threat to Treasure Coast High School

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - The Port St. Lucie Police Department said Tuesday they are investigating Snapchat post that conveyed a threat to a Treasure Coast High School.

Sgt. Frank Sabol said in a written statement that on Monday at 10 p.m. police were informed of the threat.

During the investigation, police said they learned that a 14-year-old Treasure Coast High School student posted on Snapchat a picture of what looked to be a real handgun with the caption, "I dare anyone to come to school Tuesday."

Police said they were able to track down the source of the post, which lead them to a Port St. Lucie home.

Officers made contact with the 14-year-old student and his parents.

Police said they found a BB gun that was pictured in the post. The student told police that the post was a joke and the picture is in fact a BB gun.

Port St. Lucie police said they will continue to investigate this matter and will consult with the State Attorney's Office for possible criminal charges.

St. Lucie Public Schools issued the following statement: