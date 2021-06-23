Port St. Lucie Police Department looking for school crossing guards

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Get your safety vests ready because the Port St. Lucie Police Department is looking for school crossing guards.

The police department tweeted out a flyer Wednesday looking for applicants ahead of the new school year.

During the school year, hundreds of children walk, or ride their bicycles to school. If you’re interested in helping children get to school safely, please consider joining our team.



To apply go to https://t.co/hh0An4rSeg.



Email any questions to: pslpdcareers@cityofpsl.com pic.twitter.com/yWgCSWT8Xf — Port St. Lucie PD (@PSLPolice) June 23, 2021

Visit the city's website to apply.