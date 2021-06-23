Watch
Port St. Lucie Police Department looking for school crossing guards

Port St. Lucie Police Department
Port St. Lucie School Crossing Guard
Posted at 5:15 PM, Jun 23, 2021
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Get your safety vests ready because the Port St. Lucie Police Department is looking for school crossing guards.

The police department tweeted out a flyer Wednesday looking for applicants ahead of the new school year.

Visit the city's website to apply.

