Port St. Lucie bakery damaged by fire, family recipes saved

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A popular Port St. Lucie bakery was heavily damaged by fire, but the owners managed to salvage something more important in the aftermath.

The kitchen of the St. Lucie Bakery was ravaged by smoke Monday night.

A neighboring business owner alerted firefighters around 9:30 p.m. to smoke coming from the roof of the shopping center at Port St. Lucie and Morningside boulevards.

The owner said she asked firefighters to locate a metal box inside the building that contained the recipes the bakery was founded on.

WPTV The bakery's family recipes were saved following the fire.

"Some of them are probably, over a hundred years old or more. All the bakers who taught my father-in-law how to bake, and my husband to bake and his uncles, who've passed on those recipes, are written down and all in their own handwriting,” said Kelley Arciprete of the St.Lucie Bakery

An initial investigation into the fire points to an electrical malfunction.

Officials said a suspected drunk driver ran into the utility pole two nights ago that provides the shopping center with power.

The owners have another bakery located along Bayshore Boulevard that will remain open while they work to clean up the Port St. Lucie Boulevard location.