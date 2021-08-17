Port St. Lucie adds 4 self-serve, drop-off sites to ease trash problems

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Trash service complaints continue to pile up in the city of Port St. Lucie.

The city is now giving its residents some additional options to get rid of their trash.

Port St. Lucie and Waste Pro have set up four sites around the city where residents can drop off yard waste or bulk waste.

No chemicals or hazardous materials are allowed.

The sites are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

They are available at the following locations:

Public Works Complex at the corner of Cameo Boulevard and Crosstown Parkway

Sportsman Park's parking loop at 201 Northwest Prima Vista Blvd.

Whispering Pines Park's back parking lot at 800 Southwest Darwin Blvd.

MIDFLORIDA Event Center's community gardens at 9221 Southeast Event Center Place

"It's a help to Waste Pro because it's stuff that's not sitting on the side of the curb that they have to pick up. Plus, we're still in hurricane season, so if you need to clean out your garage and want to park that car in there, you can bring all that bulky waste here and just drop it off at our dumpster," said Michael Hahn, Port St. Lucie's solid waste manager.

Waste Pro is hosting a job fair at their facility in Fort Pierce every Friday. They are looking for new drivers, mechanics and other employees.