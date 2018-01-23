Port Saint Lucie Police seize drugs, ammunition after series of probation checks

PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla. - A series of probation checks led to some major finds in Port Saint Lucie.

Police, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms checked on 30 different homes in Port Saint Lucie Monday.

The sweep led to 5 arrests on narcotics and weapons charges, in addition to probation violation charges:

23-year-old James Dorival, 200 block of NW Biltmore Street for possession of cocaine with intent to sell, possession of Marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. During the sweep police also seized Oxycodone, multiple viles of anabolic steroids, drug paraphernalia, assorted ammunition.

29-year-old Thomas Alan Holland, 400 block of S Naranja Ave for possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance, and violation of probation.

42-year-old Antonio Matthew Saaverda, 1600 block of SW Abingdon Avenue for possession ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of controlled substance, and violation of probation.

57-year-old John Frosch, 2200 block of SE Melaleuca Blvd NTA for possession of Marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.

46-year-old Brandt Allen Anderson, 1500 block of SE Royal Green Circle NTA for possession of Marijuana under 20 grams and possession of New Legend Drug without prescription.

“The people who get released early - they're living in our community,” says Master Sergeant Frank Sabol with the Port Saint Lucie Police Department. “We want to make sure that they don't re-offend and they're not committing crimes while they're out.”

Investigators say in spite of the arrests, most of the people they checked on were in compliance with the terms of their probation.