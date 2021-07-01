Police capture 6-foot python close to entering Port St. Lucie home

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Police in Port St. Lucie captured a six-foot python close to entering a residence Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the home about 10:30 p.m. when homeowner Jeff Morgan found the snake just inches from his open sliding glass door.

"The dog is barking and going crazy in a weird bark she had never done before and I come out, the door is wide open, and I look over and I'm like, 'Woh, what is that?'" said Morgan. "I said, 'I think there is a snake out there.' Kloie comes out and shines a light on it and says, 'Oh, it's a Burmese python.'"

Morgan said he first thought the snake was something else until his daughter, Kloie, shined a flashlight on it.

"I thought it was a pool noodle or something," said Morgan.

His daughter said they brought their dog inside and called authorities.

Port St. Lucie police arrived within minutes and found the snake that had slithered away across the pool deck to an old cabana.

"They chased it out of where it was hiding into an open area in our backyard and then one of them kind of went over it and put a towel over its head and two of them grabbed it and picked it up," said Kloie.

Kloie said officers told her the snake was likely a pet, either lost or let go.

"They explained to us that it would be really hard for a snake to get this size in this area," said Kloie.

The experience was a first for Morgan.

"I've lived here for 35 years and it's the first python I've ever found on my property, and hopefully it's the last," said Morgan.