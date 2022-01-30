People enjoy the outdoors as temperatures drop on the Treasure Coast

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Temperatures took a plunge over the weekend throughout south Florida, with some of the coldest digits in the Treasure Coast.

Areas like Port St. Lucie anticipated a drop into the 30's.

"I feel like people are actually kind of freaking out," said Brittney Mozingo, who attended the Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival. "We had to go back and get my coat, I was wearing a t-shirt."

The Seafood Festival is a two day event taking place at the Mid Florida Event Center.

The event has vendors, an area for the kids to have some fun and of course a variety of seafood.

It's slogan is "Where the fish is fresh, the beer is cold and the smiles are always warm" and that's exactly how people planned to spend the rest of their day.

"We turned our heat on, we bought our dog a sweater, I will be in bed by 6pm with my hot chocolate," said Mozingo.

"We love seafood and we love family events so this was right in our lane, and we're loving it. Great vendors, great food, great friends, great family, and these conch fritters are delicious," said a man that went by 'A.J.', "Everybody is out here with their families so nobody is complaining about the weather."

But as night fell, the temperature continued to drop, including areas such as downtown Stuart.

"Come on out, just put on a sweater, pack some layers and enjoy the outdoors just like you always do," said Eileen Ryan who was dining outside with her niece.

They said patio heat lamps kept them warm.

"Well I feel like without it we wouldn't be able to sit here so it's great," said Susanna Michaels.

The two dined on what would be an otherwise-empty patio.

They said it was the quickest option for dinner as inside of restaurants were packed with customers.

"It was a three hour wait and we got to sit (outside) immediately so we're like 'oh yeah we'll sit outside'," said Ryan.

The Port St. Lucie Seafood Festival will be open Sunday from 11am - 6pm.

Admission is $7 and kids 12 and under admitted free.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the nonprofit "Road to Victory Military Museum" and they're also collecting non-perishable food to the Treasure Coast Food Bank.