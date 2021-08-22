Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Man killed in targeted Port St. Lucie shooting, St. Lucie Co. Sheriff's Office says

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
AP Graphics Bank
Riviera Beach police investigating shooting in Riviera Beach
Posted at 4:26 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 16:44:57-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man overnight.

According to Sheriff Mascara, two men brandishing firearms entered a residence on Las Palmas Way in Port St. Lucie early Saturday morning and fatally shot the victim, Marcus Davis Leath, 39.

"We believe this was a targeted incident and therefore do not believe there is any danger to the public," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said. "Again we ask if you have any information that can help us with the investigation please call 772-462-3230."

You can also call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.