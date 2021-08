PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle during a news conference Friday morning in Port St. Lucie.

DeSantis is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. at TAMCO, a manufacturing facility at the Tradition Center for Commerce.

WATCH LIVE:



TAMCO opened last year, providing hundreds of jobs along the Treasure Coast.