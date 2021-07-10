Former FAU football player arrested on multiple drug charges in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A former Florida Atlantic University football player was arrested Wednesday by Special Investigation Detectives and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to Port St. Lucie police Friday.

Cortez Ash, 29, is facing multiple drug and weapon charges after police found 132.2 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns, including an AK-47, and more than $25,000 in cash while serving warrants.

Police said in a tweet that detectives also found 612 pieces of cannabis edibles packaged to resemble "Nerds Rope."

According to officials, Ash's girlfriend, Josuaire De Shun Pierre, was also involved in trafficking marijuana and was facing many charges.

Back in 2011, the former football player was arrested in Indian River County after allegedly stealing 400 pounds of copper wire from a scrap yard before trying to sell it to the same scrap yard.

Ash is being charged with trafficking marijuana in excess of 25 pounds, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and resisting an officer without violence.

He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail on a $101,500 bond.

Ash, a defense back, played in one game each for FAU in 2010 and 2011. He had an early-season injury in his first year as a redshirt freshman.

He played high school football at Sebastian River High School.

