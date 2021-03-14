4 die in early morning crash on I-95 in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Four people are dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a van was stopped between the right and center lane of southbound I-95, just south of Gatlin Boulevard about 4:30 a.m.

A pickup truck was not able to avoid the van and collided with the van's right side.

After impact, both vehicles began to rotate counter-clockwise, facing northbound in the southbound lane.

A tractor-trailer was not able to avoid the vehicles and struck the front of the van, causing it to spin until it came to final rest on the left shoulder.

RELATED: Real-time traffic map

After striking the van, the tractor-trailer struck the pickup truck and dragged it a few hundred feet until both came to a final rest in the center and left lane.

The driver of the van, a 24-year-old woman from Norcross, Georgia, and one of her passengers, a 33-year-old woman from Ormond Beach, as well as the driver of the pickup truck, a 43-year-old man from Port St. Lucie, died at the scene.

The other passenger of the van, a 43-year-old man from Mission Viejo, California, was taken to Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie, where he was pronounced dead.

Southbound lanes of I-95 were closed at the Southwest Gatlin Boulevard exit for about eight hours.

Lanes reopened just before 1 p.m.