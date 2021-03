PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A dead man was found floating in a canal Saturday in Port St. Lucie.

Port St. Lucie police Sgt. Keith Boham said the man's body was found in a canal near the 1900 block of Southeast Fallon Drive about 1:30 p.m.

Boham said the man was 40 to 50 years old and was wearing a shirt, shorts and shoes.

Police are attempting to identify the man.

The body will be taken to the medical examiner's office.