Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Crews putting out hot spots from Port St. Lucie brush fire

Fire near Spanish Lakes community is 94 acres, 75% contained
items.[0].videoTitle
Fire crews on Monday are continuing to put out hot spots after a lightning strike sparked a brush fire in Port. St. Lucie.
The aftermath of a brush fire near the Spanish Lakes community in Port St. Lucie on May 10, 2021.jpg
Posted at 12:26 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 12:27:01-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Fire crews on Monday are continuing to put out hot spots after a lightning strike sparked a brush fire in Port. St. Lucie over the weekend.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire on Dyer Road near the Spanish Lakes community is 94 acres and 75% contained.

Dozens of residents who live east of Silver Oak Drive were asked to evacuate on Sunday, and residents of Spanish Lakes were forced to shelter in place.

The fire engulfed three homes and two vehicles, but no one was hurt.

Several homes are still without power on Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right