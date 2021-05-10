Crews putting out hot spots from Port St. Lucie brush fire

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Fire crews on Monday are continuing to put out hot spots after a lightning strike sparked a brush fire in Port. St. Lucie over the weekend.

The Florida Forest Service said the fire on Dyer Road near the Spanish Lakes community is 94 acres and 75% contained.

Dozens of residents who live east of Silver Oak Drive were asked to evacuate on Sunday, and residents of Spanish Lakes were forced to shelter in place.

The fire engulfed three homes and two vehicles, but no one was hurt.

Several homes are still without power on Monday.