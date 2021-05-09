Firefighters battle fire near Spanish Lakes community in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a fire near the Spanish Lakes community in Port St. Lucie.

Evacuations were underway for people who live east of Silver Oak Drive. Authorities discontinued the evacuation at approximately 6:18 p.m., but asked residents of Spanish Lakes Original to shelter in place.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said the fire started at around 4 p.m. on Dyer Road.

The fire did engulf three homes and two cars.

Sheriff Mascara said a severe westward wind pushed the fire into Spanish Lakes.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.