Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Firefighters battle fire near Spanish Lakes community in Port St. Lucie

items.[0].videoTitle
Firefighters are battling a fire near the Spanish Lakes community in Port St. Lucie.
Posted at 6:31 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 18:45:15-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a fire near the Spanish Lakes community in Port St. Lucie.

Evacuations were underway for people who live east of Silver Oak Drive. Authorities discontinued the evacuation at approximately 6:18 p.m., but asked residents of Spanish Lakes Original to shelter in place.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said the fire started at around 4 p.m. on Dyer Road.

The fire did engulf three homes and two cars.

Sheriff Mascara said a severe westward wind pushed the fire into Spanish Lakes.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right