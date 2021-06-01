113-acre wildfire in St. Lucie County fully contained

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Crews were at the scene of a 113-acre wildfire in St. Lucie County Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the Florida Forest Service said the fire was 100% contained.

The fire was located off Highway 70, about 4 or 5 miles west of Sneed Road in Fort Pierce.

FFS said 4 dozers were at the scene.

FPL was contacted concerning powerlines nearby.

No structures were damaged or destroyed, officilas said.

No injures have been reported.

Dome House Fire Update - The fire is 100% contained at 113.9 acres. No structures were damaged or destroyed. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/J1t6ENeUP0 — FFS Okeechobee (@FFS_Okeechobee) June 1, 2021