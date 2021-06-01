113-acre wildfire in St. Lucie County fully contained

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Crews were at the scene of a 113-acre wildfire in St. Lucie County Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly before 6 p.m., the Florida Forest Service said the fire was 100% contained.
The fire was located off Highway 70, about 4 or 5 miles west of Sneed Road in Fort Pierce.
FFS said 4 dozers were at the scene.
FPL was contacted concerning powerlines nearby.
No structures were damaged or destroyed, officilas said.
No injures have been reported.
