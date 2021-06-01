Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

113-acre wildfire in St. Lucie County fully contained

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
File photo of a St. Lucie County Fire Rescue District fire truck.
File photo of a St. Lucie County Fire Rescue District fire truck.jpg
Posted at 5:33 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 18:01:08-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Crews were at the scene of a 113-acre wildfire in St. Lucie County Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the Florida Forest Service said the fire was 100% contained.

The fire was located off Highway 70, about 4 or 5 miles west of Sneed Road in Fort Pierce.

FFS said 4 dozers were at the scene.

FPL was contacted concerning powerlines nearby.

No structures were damaged or destroyed, officilas said.

No injures have been reported.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right