Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

Construction worker dies after falling off roof in Port St. Lucie

items.[0].image.alt
Port St. Lucie police
Calm Point Court
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 13:44:50-05

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A construction worker died after falling off the roof of a structure under construction in Port St. Lucie Saturday.

Port St. Lucie police said Eber Mauricio-Feliciano, 19, was installing plywood to trusses on the structure after 9 a.m. in the 12300 block of SW Calm Pointe Court in Tradition at the Valencia at Riverland community..

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.