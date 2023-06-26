Watch Now
Woman backing out of driveway crashes car into neighbor's house

79-year-old driver taken to hospital with minor injuries
Josh Austin says he and his girlfriend awoke to find their neighbor's car inside their Port St. Lucie home.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jun 26, 2023
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A driver crashed her car into a neighbor's house Sunday morning in Port St. Lucie, police said.

Port St. Lucie police said a 79-year-old woman was backing out of her driveway at about 10 a.m. when she continued driving into her neighbor's yard, crashing into the house along the 700 block of Southeast Autumn Terrace.

Josh Austin, who lives in the home, said he and his girlfriend were asleep inside when the car came crashing through their living room.

"I haven't seen it all, but now I've seen this," Austin told WPTV.

Josh Austin boarded up the hole in the front of his house after his neighbor's car backed into it.

Pictures provided by the St. Lucie County Fire District show the rear of the car protruding through the front of the home.

The woman driving the car was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

"I turned the car off because she looked very much in shock and very disoriented," Austin's girlfriend said.

Nobody was inside the living room at the time.

"Thank God we were literally just being lazy because it was 10 o'clock when it happened," Austin's girlfriend said.

Police said no charges will be filed.

