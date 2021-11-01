Burglary suspect arrested after entering child's bedroom in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An early-morning burglary suspect is in custody after Port St. Lucie police said the man broke into a home and entered a child's bedroom through a window.

Officers said they responded to a home in 2500 block of SW Import Drive just after 12:30 a.m. Monday regarding a man banging and trying to kick down the front door.

Police responded to the scene and then received an additional call about a man matching the same description who was committing a burglary in the 1900 block of SW Saga St.

Police said the suspect, identified as Cliff Boubert, 39, pushed in a window and entered the bedroom belonging to a child.

Investigators said the child ran to the other side of the house and alerted her father. When confronted by the father, police said Boubert fled back out of the window.

Officers later located and arrested Boubert in the backyard of the house.

Boubert was charged with both burglaries and taken to jail.

Police said no one was hurt in the incidents.