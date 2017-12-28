3 Port St. Lucie bank robbers jump over counter while tellers run for cover

Scott Sutton
11:31 AM, Dec 28, 2017
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie police are looking for three bank robbers who jumped the counter of a bank, terrorizing employees before fleeing the scene Thursday morning.

Officers said the robbery occurred at a Seacoast Bank located in the 1100 block of Southeast Port St. Lucie Blvd. at 9:43 a.m.

Pictures from police show at least one employee hiding under her desk in fear.

The robbers, who had on masks and were armed, fled the bank in a white sport-utility vehicle.

The SUV, which had been stolen in South Florida, was later found abandoned a block away from the bank.

The men escaped the bank with an unknown amount of money.

