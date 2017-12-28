3 Port St. Lucie bank robbers jump over counter while tellers run for cover

Partly Cloudy
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Port St. Lucie police are looking for three bank robbers who jumped the counter of a bank, terrorizing employees before fleeing the scene Thursday morning.
Officers said the robbery occurred at a Seacoast Bank located in the 1100 block of Southeast Port St. Lucie Blvd. at 9:43 a.m.
Pictures from police show at least one employee hiding under her desk in fear.
The robbers, who had on masks and were armed, fled the bank in a white sport-utility vehicle.
The SUV, which had been stolen in South Florida, was later found abandoned a block away from the bank.
The men escaped the bank with an unknown amount of money.
Photos of suspects and suspect vehicle taken during time of Seacoast Bank robbery
UPDATE on Robbery just before 11am @PSLPolice located the suspect vehicle abandoned a block away from the bank. Recovered SUV was stolen from south Fla.
Video of Seacoast Bank Robbery