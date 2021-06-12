Watch
NewsRegion St Lucie CountyPort St Lucie

Actions

2-year-old child shot in the head in Port St. Lucie

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Associated Press
AP GraphicsBank
WPTV Shooting crime scene generic
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jun 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-12 12:23:45-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 2-year-old child was shot in the head in Port St. Lucie Friday night.

Police say the shooting occurred just before midnight at the Evergreen Condominium complex.

“The two-year-old had a gunshot wound to the head but was still breathing. The child was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center and is currently in critical condition,” said Assistant Chief Richard Del Toro.

Police are looking to located Mohamed Faiyaz, 21, who was present at the time of the shooting.

If you know his whereabouts please call 911 or the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right