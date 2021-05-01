Watch
Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in St. Lucie County

Posted at 1:03 PM, May 01, 2021
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle early Saturday morning in St. Lucie County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Stuart man was struck at about 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lane of Turnpike Feeder Road near Kings Highway, south of Winter Garden Parkway.

The man 32-year-old man was lying face-down in the road adjacent to a blue Dodge Caravan parked on the west shoulder.

An unknown silver sedan, possibly an older model Ford Focus with tinted windows and front and rear out-of-state plates (possibly Indiana), struck the man in the southbound lane.

The driver of the sedan made a U-turn and drove slowly past the scene, then fled.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect vehicle.

