Pedestrian struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle early Saturday morning in St. Lucie County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Stuart man was struck at about 4:15 a.m. in the southbound lane of Turnpike Feeder Road near Kings Highway, south of Winter Garden Parkway.

The man 32-year-old man was lying face-down in the road adjacent to a blue Dodge Caravan parked on the west shoulder.

An unknown silver sedan, possibly an older model Ford Focus with tinted windows and front and rear out-of-state plates (possibly Indiana), struck the man in the southbound lane.

The driver of the sedan made a U-turn and drove slowly past the scene, then fled.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect vehicle.