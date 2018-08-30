Murdered pregnant woman found in St. Lucie ditch

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is looking for a killer, responsible for killing a 23 year old Port St. Lucie woman and her unborn child.

On August 24 the body of 23-year-old Tania Wise was found in a ditch in NW St. Lucie County (along Russo and Johnston Roads) by a passerby.

Sheriff Ken Mascara called the murders "emotional." He said Wise was last seen by her family leaving her Port St. Lucie home last Thursday night.

The Sheriff says his team will not stop until they find who is responsible. That person faces charges for two murders.

Those who have any information about Tania in the days leading up to her death, are asked to call the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office at 772-462-7300.

On Thursday, Sheriff Mascara also updated the public on the death of a man found at a homeless camp on Sunday along Ridgehaven Road.

The sheriff said 58-year-old Lynn Russell Conway died of natural causes.

A third case centered on 52-year-old Bonnie Hanks. An autopsy determined her death was a homicide.

The sheriff said Jeffrey Alexander Yankowski, 50, a man who often lived with her, was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated.