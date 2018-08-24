Body found on road in St. Lucie County

WPTV Webteam
2:22 PM, Aug 24, 2018
3 mins ago

Body found on road in St. Lucie County.

ST. LUCIE CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the discovery of a body.

A passerby found the body shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff said the body was in a ditch just east of Johnston Road on Russos Road.

"We're trying to determine the cause of death as well as who this person is," Sheriff Ken Mascara said in a Facebook post.

It's not clear how the person died.

The sheriff is asking anyone in the area who knows of a person who has not returned home or is missing to call 911 or detectives at 462.3230.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top