4th Annual Lenny Schelin Jr. Memorial Tournament kicks off in January

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The 4th Annual Lenny Schelin Junior Memorial Fishing Tournament is hoping to raise money to benefit glioblastoma research, a rare form of brain cancer.

The tournament takes place from Jan. 8 to 15 in Fort Pierce.

Lenny was a Fort Pierce native and avid fisherman who died from glioblastoma in his early thirties. His diagnosis was among the dozens that grabbed the attention of the health department that investigated whether there was a higher occurrence of the disease in St. Lucie County.

Health officials said they consider the incident rate in the county to be expected, but Lenny's family is hoping to learn more about the disease to protect future families.

For more information and to register, click here.