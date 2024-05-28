'We need help:' Video shows fear as shots ring out in Fort Pierce injuring 5

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A total of eight people were shot and two arrests were made over Memorial Day weekend in Fort Pierce, as the city deals with three consecutive days of gun violence.

Surveillance video showed people run into a home as a volley of gunfire is heard overnight Saturday. The shooting left five young people injured in Fort Pierce.

The woman who gave us that video said off camera these incidents are frightening.

“What we’re trying to do is bring intervention into the group, because we feel the best prevention is intervention," said

Lisa Faye Prince-Moble.

Prince-Moble grew up in Fort Pierce and said as a young person, she was part of the problem. However, after a shooting last year, she founded the Block Builders Community Action Group, along with the mother of a gun violence victim.

“We came together trying to help families grieving, children traumatized by events like this," Prince-Moble said. "We got together and started fighting in the community. People say we’re activists. We don’t know if we’re activists, we’re just trying to take action in the community.”

Right now, her group gets by on local donations and has set up shop in an area business.

“We need help though, we need some type of solution," she said. "We had three shootings in the past three days.”

We again asked Fort Pierce police for any updates on Saturday's shooting, and have yet to receive them. Now, two teens were arrested for shooting activity Sunday, where no one was hit. We did get some basic information on the shooting that happened on Memorial Day.

Police said there was a verbal confrontation at a home in the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard that escalated and left three men injured by gunfire.

All the injuries were non-life threatening, and the victims all went to the emergency room to be treated. We do not know who fired the shots or from where.

There was shattered glass in the roadway and plenty of shell casing markers. One neighbor told us they heard what sounded like 30 shots.

Pastor Terry Ingram of Voice of Truth Tabernacle, whose church sits on the corner where Saturday’s shootings took place, said he is frustrated that people don’t take advantage of what God has to offer.

“Decide to create violence all around and make other peoples lives frustrating, because of the choices they’re making," said Ingram.

Prince-Mobley hopes she can be among those helping others make good choices in the future.

“We want to find some type of solution that can help our children," she said, "some type of program, some type of self sufficiency, so they can be better off the system.”