Water taxi preparing to set sail in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A new water taxi service is ready to make waves in Fort Pierce, but this one does more than just transport passengers from point A to point B.

On this one, passengers will be able to dance to music and have a drink while you take a trip to one of your favorite waterside restaurants.

Tiki Taxi and Cruises, which currently has service in Stuart, Jupiter and Boynton Beach, will expand to Fort Pierce.

The owner of the business tells WPTV this is a great opportunity for people to get on the water without having to spend hundreds of dollars.

The owner of Skippers Cove Bar & Grill, a Fort Pierce waterside restaurant, is looking forward to the water taxi service.

"I think it's going to be quite helpful for all the local businesses," Skippers' owner Victor Camaj said. "It's going to give people opportunities who might frequent a certain restaurant and not others. It's going to allow them to get on this taxi for $10 to just come by and see what it's like. "

The taxis will pick up people close to downtown Fort Pierce and include a stop at Skippers Cove Bar and Grill.

The owner of the Tiki Taxi business expects the service to be up and running within the next few weeks.