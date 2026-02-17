Victim in fatal shooting near Elks Lodge in Fort Pierce identified

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The victim who was fatally shot in a parking lot near Elks Lodge over the weekend in Fort Pierce has been identified, Fort Pierce police said.

The shooting happened on Sunday at about 12:46 a.m. Fort Pierce police responded to a 911 call reporting gunfire in the parking lot near the nightclub located at 2408 Avenue M.

Police search for gunman after deadly shooting near nightclub

Upon arrival, officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were transported to a local hospital. Two victims remain in stable condition. However, 34-year-old Anbut Brutus died at the hospital.

Investigators said they found no indication of an altercation prior to the shooting. They said evidence collected at the scene indicates that two distinct firearms were involved, and one handgun was recovered.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue analyzing evidence and data. The Fort Pierce Police Department said it emphasizes the importance of community assistance in this case, and at this time, the two injured victims are not cooperating with the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.