1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Elk's Lodge in Fort Pierce

Police told WPTV that a suspect has not yet been apprehended
Fort Pierce police vehicle, April 11, 2022
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — One person is dead and two are injured following a shooting at the Elk's Lodge in Fort Pierce early Sunday morning, according to police.

At around 12:45 a.m., the Fort Pierce Police Department responded to a call regarding a shooting at the Elks' Lodge and found three men with gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital, but one died from his injuries. The other two men are in stable condition.

The incident is still under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers.

