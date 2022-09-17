Treasure Coast Food Bank hosts 2nd annual Out Run Hunger 5k during Hunger Action Month

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Treasure Coast Food Bank (TCFB) held its 2nd annual Out Run Hunger 5k Run and Walk Saturday at the Causeway Cove Marina in Fort Pierce.

Nearly 175 runners laced up their shoes to run in the race benefitting the food bank.

Gary Porter, Director of Community Relations, said between the four Treasure Coast counties, the TCFB serves 250,000 people each week, or 41,000,000 meals each year.

September is Hunger Action Month for food banks across the country.

To see a complete list of upcoming events for TCFB, visit: https://stophunger.org/events/

Porter said the upcoming holiday season is typically when the need for food is greatest in the community.

Kay Trager, Port St. Lucie resident and owner of Fleet Feet, said it's a cause that's easy to support.

"Especially with the prices going up and definitely more in demand, families are struggling, at one point I was a single mom of two boys, so I definitely know what it’s like," said Trager, who finished in first place.

Porter said the TCFB is always accepting both monetary and non-perishable food donations and is always looking for volunteers.