Teen in Fort Pierce confesses to stealing 2 vehicles, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — An 18-year-old man is in custody in connection with the thefts of two vehicles, according to police in Fort Pierce.

Officers said they responded to a home in the 1500 block of Zephyr Avenue on Sunday at 2 p.m. after a vehicle was stolen.

Police said they later made contact with Angel L. Colon, 18, who they said matched the description of the suspect in the case.

After speaking with officers, authorities said Colon confessed to taking that vehicle and also a second one in a separate case.

Police did not offer any other details on when or where the second vehicle was stolen.

Colon was arrested and taken to the St. Lucie County jail where he will face two counts of grand theft of a vehicle. Online court records show that he's being held on $5,000 bond.