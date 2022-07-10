Watch Now
Teen in critical condition after Fort Pierce shooting Saturday

Deputies searching for shooter
Posted at 9:36 AM, Jul 10, 2022
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday night in Fort Pierce and deputies are searching for the shooter.

At 9:15 p.m., deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office found a 17-year-old boy in his silver Infiniti G35x at North 45th Street and Juanita Avenue in Fort Pierce.

The victim told a deputy he had been shot.

He was transported to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Deputies are looking for the public's help in identifying the scene of the crime and any other information related to the case.

If you have information about this shooting, please call detectives at 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

