Suspect, 70, arrested after 63-year-old victim suffers critical stab wounds

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 70-year-old man was arrested after a man was stabbed Wednesday night in Fort Pierce, police said.

The incident occurred at about 11:19 p.m. in the 200 block of North U.S. Highway 1.

Investigators said an altercation broke out inside a residence, resulting in a 63-year-old man being stabbed.

Police said he was taken by a personal vehicle to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he was listed in critical condition Thursday morning.

The suspect Antonio Gonzalez, 70, was taken to the St. Lucie County jail where he faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.