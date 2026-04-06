Suspect, 28, arrested in shooting that killed man in Fort Pierce, police say

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 28-year-old man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge following a fatal shooting over the weekend, Fort Pierce police said Monday.

The shooting happened Saturday on 1600 block of North 12th Street at around 4:15 a.m. Police said they responded to the scene and found a man dead near an apartment complex.

Investigators said Jamario Bernard Dijuan Dunn, approached the victim and fired multiple shots. Detectives said they used surveillance footage and cooperation from area residents to locate the Dunn's car and determined Dunn was in possession of the car at the time of the shooting.

Police said they located Dunn, brought him in for questioning and arrested him.

Dunn faces a charge of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at St. Lucie County Jail.

Police said anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at www.tcwatch.org.