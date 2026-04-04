Fort Pierce police investigate a fatal shooting after man found dead near apartment complex

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A man is dead following an early morning shooting in Fort Pierce on Saturday.

Fort Pierce Police Department officers responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting in the 1600 block of North 12 Street at approximately 4:15 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at www.tcwatch.org.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

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