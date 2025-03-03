FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Over 100 small food businesses, ranging from food trucks to caterers, rely on Sunshine Kitchen to prepare, package, and store their products, ensuring they stay operational.

For many, Sunshine Kitchen is not just a resource, but a vital lifeline for their food enterprises.

WATCH: Business owners tell WPTV why they use Sunshine Kitchen

Sunshine Kitchen helping small food businesses on Treasure Coast

Antonio Rivere has been running his food truck for six years but discovered Sunshine Kitchen only a year ago. He owns Bistro & Beignets and appreciates the facility's offerings.

"It's a place where you can come for fresh water, dispose of your gray water, and safely get rid of your oil for environmental purposes," he said.

For others, the kitchen plays a crucial role in turning their culinary dreams into reality.

"Without this place, we wouldn't have been able to start, as acquiring all the necessary kitchen equipment and having a certified kitchen is quite expensive," Kyle Carley, owner of Precision Meal Prep, said.

Sunshine Kitchen serves as a critical option in an industry where nearly half of food businesses shut down within five years. For Luis Gonzales of Victoria's Coffee, the facility addresses their needs in production and packaging.

"It's probably been the easiest part of this entire process," he said.

Located in Fort Pierce, this state-of-the-art facility provides around-the-clock resources and significant savings.

Jocelyn Ribeiro from Quail Quest LLC finds it cost-efficient:

"It's very cost-efficient because it's basically like a rental, right?" she said.

"It was the only place you could rent by the hour, making it a much more economical option to start your company," JT Montefusco, owner of EZ Fish Dish, added.

Sunrise Kitchen is open 24/7. Aside from the rental fee, everything is covered through county partnership arrangements.