Storm knocks down trees, damages RV in Fort Pierce

'We got lucky,' resident Walter Louis says
Strong winds in Fort Pierce knocked down trees and blew the roof off one RV in the area of Juanita Avenue Sunday night.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Jul 24, 2023
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Strong winds in Fort Pierce knocked down trees and blew the roof off one RV in the area of Juanita Avenue Sunday night.

A fallen tree at a home near Paradise Park crushed its homeowner’s fence. The homeowner told WPTV if it fell in the other direction, it could have hit his home.

He also said the tree has been there for 40 years, surviving hurricanes and other storms, before succumbing to Sunday’s gusts.

“Whoa. That is a long time for a tree to be falling like that, but other than that, everyone else looks pretty good," resident Walter Louis said. "I was worried about that oak tree over there, but nothing happened to it. We got lucky.”

The St. Lucie County Fire District said the they got no reports of injuries or major damage.

The owner of the damaged RV also told WPTV he was not injured and that his home will be OK.

