St. Lucie County family heads to court after $4 ruling in police shooting death

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The family of Greg Hill will head to federal court Monday to try and get a $4 verdict reversed after their loved one was shot and killed through his garage door by St. Lucie County deputies back in 2014.

Records show Hill, 30, was shot in both the head and the stomach by Deputy Christopher Newman after he said he saw a gun.

According to court records, deputies found a gun in the back pocket of Hill after shooting him through the garage door.

According to deputies, law enforcement responded to his home off Avenue Q for a loud music complaint.

Hill did not at first entered the door and then decided to partially open the garage door before closing it shortly after.

Court records show Hill's blood alcohol content was five times the legal driving limit.

A jury ruled that he was 99% responsible for his death. Sheriff Ken Mascara was ruled to be 1% responsible.

The $4 settlement then ended up being just 4 cents, which was split four ways between Hill's three children and his funeral expenses.

Hill's family said his funeral exceeded $10,000.

Deputy Chirstopher Newman left the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office in 2019.

On Monday, Hill's family will head to federal court for a retrial as they try to get that verdict reversed.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.