Son arrested after 78-year-old father killed 3 years ago in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The son of a Vietnam War veteran was arrested three years after his father was killed in Fort Pierce.

Jorge Alberto Fuentes Jr. was arrested in Palm Beach County by the Fort Pierce Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Task Force. Police did not say where in Palm Beach County the arrest occurred.

Family demands justice after Army veteran is shot and killed

Fuentes Jr. faces first-degree, premeditated homicide for his involvement in the May 6, 2022, death of his 78-year-old father, Jorge Fuentes Sr.

Police said that over the past three years, detectives conducted a homicide investigation surrounding the death of Fuentes, who was shot and killed inside his home on Wyoming Avenue in Fort Pierce.

Fuentes Jr. is being held without bond in Palm Beach County. Police said he will eventually be extradited to St. Lucie County to face prosecution.