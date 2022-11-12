Solid Waste Division gives update on post-hurricane cleanup

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The City of Fort Pierce Public Works Department wants to update residents on its plan to collect yard debris following Hurricane Nicole.

The department said commercial and residential garbage pickup, as well as residential recycling pickup, are scheduled as normal.

Residential bulk junk pickup is on hold until yard debris sweep of the city is completed. The department asks residents to refrain from placing bulk household item at the curb until collection has resumed.

Yard debris piles will be collected by zone throughout the city starting Monday, Nov. 14. when all available grapple trucks will work one zone until completed before moving to the next.

According to the department, regularly scheduled pick-up will resume once all storm-related debris has been removed.

Here are some safety tips:

Do not place storm debris in roadways or block sidewalks.

Do not mix bulk and horticulture debris piles. Horticulture debris piles must be free of items such as metal, food waste, garbage, soil, sod, and stones. This is extremely important.

Please do not place debris within five (5) feet of a fence, vehicle, mailbox, power line, poles, downed electrical wiring, storm drains, etc.

Please do not place horticulture debris in a vacant lot or at a neighbor's home.

The City of Fort Pierce asks residents to be patient with the cleanup schedule as it takes several weeks to collect all the storm debris.

For more information, please contact the Public Works Department at 772.467.3794 or click here.