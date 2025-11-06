Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Runoff set for Fort Pierce District 2 City Commission seat after special election

The runoff election is scheduled for January 13, 2026, and only District 2 residents will be eligible to vote
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The race for Fort Pierce’s next City Commissioner isn’t over yet. With no candidate winning a majority in Tuesday’s special election, voters will head back to the polls in January for a runoff between Chris Dzadovsky and Jaimebeth Galinis.

The District 2 seat has been vacant since James Taylor resigned earlier this year following 24 counts of child exploitation charges. His resignation forced the city to call a special election to fill his position.

For residents like Iola Mosley, who has called Fort Pierce home for nearly a decade, the process has been frustrating.

“I love Fort Pierce,” Mosley said. “Everyone is polite, you know. And it's a good feeling when you know your neighbors are really neighbors and look out for you. And that's what I get from Fort Pierce.”

But she says that the sense of trust has been shaken.

“To have this expense and to have to be forced to have a special election, it just breaks my heart,” Mosley said.

The city says the runoff election will cost roughly $60,000 — money that some voters say could be spent elsewhere.

“It is a lot. Yeah, that is not ideal,” said Marie-Ann Kessler.

“There are other things that you could put the money towards — beautifying the city, beautifying certain parts of Fort Pierce — but you can't put that money towards that now, because now you have to do a runoff election,” said Pamela Turner.

Voters tell WPTV that what they want most in their next commissioner is simple: accountability.

“We need more accountability,” Turner said.

The runoff election is scheduled for January 13, 2026, and only District 2 residents will be eligible to vote.

