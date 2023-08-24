Suspect arrested after fatal shooting at Rocket Fuel gas station

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Fort Pierce gas station.

Brigham Miller was arrested after an altercation inside a Rocket Fuel gas station on U.S. Highway 1 led to a shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead, Fort Pierce police spokesman Larry Croom said Thursday.

Detectives said a fight between Miller and the victim took place inside the gas station.

The victim was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Miller was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and taken to the St. Lucie County jail.

Croom didn't say what prompted the dispute.