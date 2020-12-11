Polly Moore: Widow of former St. Lucie County Fire Chief getting helping hand from 'fire family'

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Firefighters in St. Lucie County are proving their ‘brotherhood’ lasts a lifetime, going above their call of duty to help the elderly widow of a former, beloved fire chief.

91-year-old Polly Moore was married to former St. Lucie County Fire Chief Don Moore.

“Oh, the fire department is just wonderful,” Polly said.

Moore dedicated 32-years to the department, also serving the community as a fire marshal and in Coast Guard Reserve.

“He loved his job. He was very dedicated,” Polly said.

Polly was also a 'fire bell' volunteering her time to the department. “When they had fires out in the woods, we’d bring them sandwiches and drinks so they wouldn’t be out there without anything.”

Polly still lives in their Fort Pierce home they shared for more than 60 years.

But for several years, she’s been living under a roof in dire need of repair.

“We always pray it’s not going to rain,” Polly said, with multiple leaks, including through light fixtures.

“It has really been a problem. Leaking in on your bed at night,” Polly said.

Fort Pierce business owner Scott Van Duzer, who owns a Big Apple Pizza, was told about Polly’s situation. Van Duzer brought it to the attention of the fire district.

“I only wish we knew sooner,” said Public Information Officer, Brenda Stokes.

She says they are spreading the word to active and retired firefighters to help raise money to make sure they take care of Polly, showing her and her husband's years of service deserve a favor in return.

“Once they’re part of the fire family, they’re always part of the fire family,” Stokes said.

Florida Coastal Roofing Solutions has started the work to get the roof repaired at a lower cost.

“I was flabbergasted. It was just the nicest thing anyone could ever do for us,” Polly said. “They like to take care of each other.”

Van Duzer is also hosting a fundraiser at his restaurant next week to benefit Polly.

The event is Wednesday, December 16th from 4 to 10 PM at Big Apple Pizza and Pasta located at 2311 S. 35th Street.

100% of food and drink proceeds will go toward Polly’s roof.