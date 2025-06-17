Police say 'medical-related emergency' played part in crash that killed 71-year-old Fort Pierce man

Fort Pierce police say a "medical-related emergency" played a part in a multi-vehicle crash that killed one person and shut down a busy intersection for eight hours on Monday.

Police say that around 12:13 p.m., units were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Highway 1 and Edwards Road for a rollover crash.

1 dead after Fort Pierce multi-vehicle crash

After a preliminary investigation, they say a white Kia Sportage, driven by 37-year-old Rocco Bhagarattie, was going south on U.S. 1 when he sideswiped a white Dodge Caravan.

Bhagarattie then attempted to make a U-turn and sideswiped a Chevy Traverse going north on U.S. 1. He then sideswiped an Fort Pierce Utilities Authority (FPUA) pole before continuing north on U.S. 1.

Driving at a high rate of speed, he then crashed into a Cadillac DeVille, driven by 71-year-old Gary Johns. That collision caused Bhagarattie’s car to roll over in the intersection and crash into three more vehicles.

Johns was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two other drivers, including Bhagarattie, were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Fort Pierce police say a total of seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.