Police investigating double shooting in Fort Pierce

Posted at 9:47 PM, Sep 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-07 21:57:51-04

FORT PIERCE, Fla.  — Fort Pierce police are investigating a double shooting Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. near 21st Street and Avenue E.

Police responded to the scene and found two people shot in a car. Their conditions are unknown.

Another shooting occurred nearby Tuesday when one person was shot in the ankle in the 200 block of North 23rd Street. After that shooting, patrols were beefed up.

A Fort Pierce spokesman said the shooting was an "isolated incident."

This developing story will be updated when more information becomes available.

