Pedestrian struck, killed in Fort Pierce

Police seeking information about incident
Posted at 6:02 PM, Nov 01, 2021
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police are seeking the public's help with any information about an apparent traffic accident that killed one man early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at 2 a.m. near the 4800 block of South US-1.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a white man lying deceased on the highway.

The victim has been identified as 66-year-old Stephen Ives.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Nicholas Anton at 772-646-3500, Nanton@fppd.org, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477. You can remain anonymous.

