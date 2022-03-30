Nonprofit transforms historic Fort Pierce school into multi-purpose facility

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A former Treasure Coast school is being transformed into a place where an entire community can learn and grow.
It's taking place at the Incubate Neighborhood Center in Fort Pierce inside what used to be Means Court Elementary.
For a time it was the only school for Black students in St. Lucie County.
The nonprofit is transforming the building into a multi-purpose facility with meeting spaces, classrooms and media production facilities.
The head of the center said they need to be in the heart of a struggling community in order to make a difference.
"Upstairs is going to be a business incubator space. Downstairs is the social services hub where nonprofit like-minded organizations will be co-located with me in order to provide this holistic approach," said Canieria Gardner with the Incubate Neighborhood Center.
The center is looking to raise $3 million so it can build out things like a commercial kitchen.
The center hosted area churches and nonprofits Wednesday morning to develop future partnerships.
An official grand opening for the center will take place next month.