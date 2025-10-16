No deal: Fort Pierce turns down all bids for beloved Little Jim property

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A Fort Pierce waterfront staple with decades of history is facing an uncertain future after city officials rejected all proposals to take over its lease.

The site, home to the iconic Little Jim Bait & Tackle, has long been beloved by locals and tourists alike. Despite five formal proposals, the city of Fort Pierce announced this week that none of the bids met the qualifications to move forward.

Fort Pierce turns down all bids for beloved Little Jim property

Among the rejected proposals were submissions from:



Salty 3 Baitshack, the current operators of Little Jim

Luigi and Drita Lucaj, restaurant owners from Michigan

Bottoms Up Beverage of Florida, based in Fort Pierce

Jetset Events LLC, with a location in Fort Pierce

HZIP LLC, located in Dania Beach

While Salty 3 Baitshack declined to comment on their proposal’s rejection, the Lucajs voiced their frustration with the city’s decision.

“Feeling quite disappointed, angry,” said Luigi and Drita Lucaj. “We followed their recommendations very thoroughly.”

The couple believes their proposal received the highest score of the five and now plans to file a formal protest.

They say their plans for the site were clear.

“Keeping that charm, keeping the look and the vision that the city wanted, but updating it, bringing some things more current,” they added.

Fort Pierce Does Little Jim Bait & Tackle have a future in Fort Pierce? Cassandra Garcia

The building that Little Jim Bait & Tackle operates out of is 80 years old, with U.S. naval history dating back to World War II. The rustic bait shop and bar remains a favorite among residents.

“Feels like the Florida that a lot of us remember from many years ago,” said one visitor.

“It’s a classic place in Fort Pierce,” added another. “It would be a shame to see any other place come here that is not Little Jim’s.”

In a statement to WPTV, the city said, “This outcome underscores the city’s commitment to maintaining a fair and transparent procurement process.”

City officials have not yet provided further clarification on which specific criteria was not met in the proposals. WPTV has reached out for more details and is awaiting a response.

For now, Salty 3 Baitshack will continue operating the property on a month-to-month lease as the city prepares to restart the bidding process.

Portions of this story were assisted by artificial intelligence tools and reviewed by a WPTV journalists to ensure accuracy, clarity, and adherence to editorial standards.