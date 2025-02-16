'BIGGEST FEAR': Why this Fort Pierce historic restaurant fears being shut down

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Little Jim's Bait & Tackle has been part of the Fort Pierce community for 80 years, playing a role in naval World War II training.

As the historic building's 20-year land lease has expired, the restaurant's future may be in jeopardy as the city is putting out a request for proposals for the waterfront property.

“If you talk to anybody around here and ask them what their favorite place is—it’s Little Jim,” James Quigley said.

Does Little Jim's Bait & Tackle have a future in Fort Pierce?

The land, owned by Fort Pierce, said that they are required to initiate a competitive building process for all leases exceeding one year, in accordance with City Code Section 2-425.

Little Jim's co-owner Donna Qvarnstrom said that the restaurant has embraced its place in local history and can't imagine the city without it.

“It's like Disney, but better— it’s the happiest place in Fort Pierce,” Qvarnstrom said.

The city deemed the land a “historic property” and “locally significant site” last summer, giving it certain protections. However, the city doesn’t promise the land to Little Jim’s.

“The Navy SEALs came here and trained so this is actually where they checked in before they went to their training,” Qvarnstrom said.

This week, Fort Pierce commissioners will vote on if they should accept a month-to-month lease with Little Jim's as they decide the land's future.

“Our biggest fear is we don’t want this to change and be a chain restaurant or a big box store," Qvarnstrom said. "It’s local and the people love local."

A formal request for proposals is expected to be issued in the first week of March.